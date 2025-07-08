Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Top Stories

News, analysis and opinion from the day’s top stories.

A decade of Donald Trump June 15, 2025 / 07:53

Ahead of next year’s World Cup, FIFA takes up residence in Trump Tower

The soccer organization’s move comes after Trump named himself chairman of a task force overseeing the World Cup, which will take place partly in the U.S.

By  Ja'han Jones

Ja'han Jones

Ja’han Jones is an MS NOW opinion blogger. He previously wrote The ReidOut Blog.

Latest Post