Trump says he may talk with Maduro after new pressure on Venezuela November 17, 2025 / 05:12

Trump’s saber-rattling toward Latin American countries takes an unsettling turn

When referencing Mexico, Venezuela and Colombia in public remarks, the American president left military options on the table.

Nov. 18, 2025, 1:00 PM EST

By

Steve Benen

Steve Benen

Steve Benen is a producer for "The Rachel Maddow Show," the editor of MaddowBlog and an MS NOW political contributor. He's also the bestselling author of "Ministry of Truth: Democracy, Reality, and the Republicans' War on the Recent Past."

