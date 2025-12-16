Too eager for the spotlight, FBI’s Patel keeps making the same embarrassing mistake

On Saturday afternoon, as much of the country was learning about the deadly shooting at Brown University, Donald Trump used his social media platform to offer the public an update. The president wrote, “I have been briefed on the shooting that took place at Brown University in Rhode Island. The FBI is on the scene. The suspect is in custody.”

That wasn’t true. Many Americans learned long ago that the incumbent president is not a reliable source of information during major events, and this offered a timely reminder as to why: There was no suspect in custody, and as of this writing, the search is still underway.

Two days later, at an unrelated White House event, Trump made matters noticeably worse. Asked whether FBI Director Kash Patel had told him why it’s been difficult to identify a suspect in the shooting, the Republican replied, “You’d really have to ask the school a little bit more about that because this was a school problem.”

Trump added, “They had their own guards. They had their own police. They had their own everything, but you’d have to ask that question really to the school, not to the FBI.”

Passing the buck here was tough to defend, although as it turns out, Trump wasn’t the only member of his team to respond to the deadly shooting in an unfortunate way. NBC News reported:

On Sunday morning, FBI Director Kash Patel posted a lengthy X message about the work the bureau had done to help detain someone he called ‘a person of interest in a hotel room in Coventry, RI, based off a lead by the [police department in Providence, Rhode Island].’ About 12 hours later, law enforcement officials released that person from custody, with Providence police pushing back on Patel’s earlier post. Police said the lead about the person of interest was ‘picked up by’ the FBI, not local authorities, as Patel had indicated.

The false information from bureau’s hapless director would’ve been easier to overlook if it had been a one-time slip-up.

But it wasn’t. In September, Patel, who’s long prioritized the spotlight over credibility, published false information to social media about the shooting death of conservative activist Charlie Kirk, sparking a round of mockery for the former podcast personality.

A month later, Patel published an item on social media to alert the public to some startling news. “This morning the FBI thwarted a potential terrorist attack and arrested multiple subjects in Michigan who were allegedly plotting a violent attack over Halloween weekend,” the director wrote, adding that there would be “more details to come.”