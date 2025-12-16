Opinion

Denver City Council blocks Key Lime Air lease citing ICE flights

The proposed lease was rejected 11-1 and would have provided 1,200 square feet for the airline.

An aircraft from Key Lime Air taxies to the runway at Centennial Airport in snowy Centennial, C.O.
An aircraft from Key Lime Air taxies to the runway at Centennial Airport on January 22, 2019, in Centennial, C.O.Joe Amon / The Denver Post via Getty Images
Ebony Davis is a breaking news reporter for MS NOW.