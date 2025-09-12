Opinion

‘A political purge at the FBI’: Lawsuit details stunning loyalty test that led to firings at the FBI September 11, 2025 / 10:50

Kash Patel’s difficulties and embarrassments at the FBI do not go unnoticed

The FBI director was already facing questions about whether he was up to the task. Those questions grew louder this week.

By  Steve Benen

Steve Benen

Steve Benen is a producer for "The Rachel Maddow Show," the editor of MaddowBlog and an MS NOW political contributor. He's also the bestselling author of "Ministry of Truth: Democracy, Reality, and the Republicans' War on the Recent Past."

