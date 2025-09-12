Kash Patel’s difficulties and embarrassments at the FBI do not go unnoticed

Law enforcement officials have identified a 22-year-old Utah man Tyler Robinson as the suspect in the fatal shooting of conservative activist Charlie Kirk, and according to the latest reporting, it was one of Robinson’s family members who turned him in to the authorities.

These are obviously encouraging developments, though they don’t erase recent questions surrounding FBI Director Kash Patel and his competence.

On Wednesday afternoon, for example, Patel suggested via social media that Kirk’s shooter had been captured. That wasn’t true, and the bureau’s director was forced to walk that back soon after.

“It was amateur hour,” Sen. Dick Durbin, the top Democrat on the Senate Judiciary Committee, told HuffPost. “He was doing a running commentary. Historically, the FBI keeps its mouth closed until it believes it’s the right time and the right message.”

A Politico report added, “Patel’s blunder came at a time when the embattled director was already under scrutiny from all sides of the political spectrum — and from many current and former agents in the bureau itself.”

A day later, according to The New York Times’ latest reporting and multiple sources, Patel convened an online meeting with 200 agents to discuss the manhunt, launched into profanity-laced tirades and whined about not being kept in the loop by his subordinates. From the article:

The killing of Mr. Kirk on Wednesday not only poses a challenge to agents racing to find the shooter, it also represents a grave leadership test for Mr. Patel. His swift pronouncements about the inquiry have revived concerns about his lack of experience, obsession with social media and purge of some of the bureau’s most experienced investigators, according to current and former officials, most of whom spoke on the sensitive matter on the condition of anonymity.