On the Reiners’ death, Trump should have quit while he was behind

As a rule, when Donald Trump publishes abhorrent content on his social media platform, the responses from his Republican allies fall into one of three categories. Many pretend they haven’t see what the president wrote, while others say something along the lines of “Americans knew what they were getting into when they elected him.” Others still actually endorse Trump’s incendiary missives.

But when the president responded to the deaths of Rob Reiner and his wife, Michele Singer Reiner, by attacking one of the victims, suggesting the filmmaker brought on his own slaying with his criticisms of Trump, something unusual happened: A variety of GOP voices, including some in Congress, agreed that the president had gone too far in his lack of basic human decency.

In a normal White House, a president would see the pushback from his own ostensible allies and realize he’d made a mistake (although in a normal White House, the comment never would have happened in the first place). In this White House, Trump acted as if he’d never heard the old expression about quitting while behind.

Q: A number of Republicans have denounced your statement on Rob Reiner. Do you stand by it?TRUMP: Well, I wasn't a fan of his at all. He was a deranged person as far as Trump is concerned. — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) 2025-12-15T20:48:56.863Z

At an unrelated event in the Oval Office, a reporter reminded the president that “a number of Republicans” had denounced his statement related to Reiner and asked, “Do you stand by that post?”

The smart move would have been for Trump to dodge the question and change the subject. He did not, however, make the smart move.

“I wasn’t a fan of his at all. He was a deranged person as far as Trump is concerned,” the president said, referring to himself in third person. “He said he liked, he knew it was false — in fact, it’s the exact opposite — that I was a friend of Russia, controlled by Russia. You know, it was the Russia hoax, he was one of the people behind it.”