Kash Patel is undermining the FBI’s credibility at the worst possible time

When Kash Patel was nominated for FBI director, it was clear that he was the wrong person for the job.
Apart from a lack of the kind of high-level law enforcement experience typical of his predecessors, he was fundamentally unserious. This was a man who wrote a children’s book falsely claiming the 2020 election was stolen, said that he agreed with some parts of the QAnon conspiracy and published a list of public servants he called “government gangsters.”
But the Senate confirmed him anyway. The tally was 51–49. Every Democrat opposed Patel, joined by only two Republicans, Susan Collins of Maine and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska. The rest of the GOP wrung their hands about his obvious flaws, then voted to hand him the keys to the FBI. That abdication of responsibility is how we got here.
Patel’s actions surrounding not only the release of the Epstein files, but the murder of conservative influencer Charlie Kirk have shown that even Trump supporters should regret this pick.
Remember, before becoming FBI Director, Patel said House Republicans should “put on your big boy pants” and release information from the Epstein files. However, since assuming the post of FBI Director, Patel claims that “all credible information” has been released. His former MAGA cohorts do not believe him.
Then there is the Kirk investigation. From the very beginning, Patel undermined public confidence in it. Hours after the shooting, Patel tweeted that “the subject” in Kirk’s killing was “in custody.” An hour and a half later, he posted a follow-up admitting that the initial suspect had been released.
That wasn’t law enforcement — it was posturing and a PR disaster that undermined the bureau’s credibility at a time when truth was most urgent.
The next morning, Patel and Deputy FBI Director Dan Bongino held a profanity-laced phone call with law enforcement officials around the country, in which Patel called out subordinates for not giving him information sooner, according to The New York Times, which cited three people familiar with the call.
When the FBI announced it had taken suspect Tyler Robinson into custody, Patel ended the press conference by adding, “To my friend, Charlie Kirk, rest now, brother. We have the watch, and I’ll see you in Valhalla.”
The inconsistent and incoherent actions and demonstrations by the FBI director needlessly politicized the arrest of the prime suspect. This week before the Senate Judiciary Committee, Patel, who had been called to testify about the Kirk investigation and other issues with the agency, attacked his critics in Congress in a manner not befitting his position.
His shouting match with California Sen. Adam Schiff — in which Patel called him “the biggest fraud to ever sit in the United States Senate” and “a political buffoon” — demonstrated once again Patel has neither the temperament nor the skills to take responsibility for his leadership of the FBI. He similarly attacked Rep. Eric Swalwell on Wednesday, at one point singing the alphabet song while demanding he spell out a question he refused to answer.