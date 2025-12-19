Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

News

Democrats slam Trump administration for incomplete release of Epstein files

There was one phrase Democrats kept using Friday in response to the Justice Department only releasing a portion of the Epstein files: “cover up.”

Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer attends a news conference outside the Capitol.
Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer attends a news conference outside the Capitol on April 29, 2025.Tom Williams / CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images
By  Mychael Schnell

Mychael Schnell

Mychael Schnell is a reporter for MS NOW.