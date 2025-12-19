Democrats slam Trump administration for incomplete release of Epstein files

When the Justice Department finally released some of its long-awaited Jeffrey Epstein documents on Friday, many Democrats in Congress had a quick reaction: Where are the rest of them?
“This set of heavily redacted documents released by the Department of Justice today is just a fraction of the whole body of evidence,” Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said in a statement Friday. “Simply releasing a mountain of blacked out pages violates the spirit of transparency and the letter of the law.”
“Senate Democrats are working to assess the documents that have been released to determine what actions must be taken to hold the Trump administration accountable,” Schumer added. “We will pursue every option to make sure the truth comes out.”
On Friday, Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche wrote a letter to Congress explaining that, “because of the volume of material and the requirement that every page of every document be reviewed for potential redactions, final stages of review of some material continue.”
It was an acknowledgment that the Justice Department did not publicly release all the documents in its possession, but will likely continue rolling out more documents in the coming days and weeks.
Of course, that’s not what Congress required by law.
Under the Epstein Files Transparency Act, “all unclassified records” were due to be released by Dec. 19. The only “permitted withholdings” were records that include personally identifiable information of victims; depict child sexual abuse; would jeopardize an active investigation; show images of death, physical abuse or injury of individuals; or include information authorized by an executive order to be kept secret in the interest of national defense or foreign policy.
The fact that the Trump administration withheld some documents immediately raised concerns for many Democrats.
“The Justice Department’s failure to fully comply with the Epstein Files Transparency Act not only violates the law, it continues this Administration’s pattern of protecting President Trump and other perpetrators,” a spokesperson for Senate Minority Whip Dick Durbin said, adding that this was an ongoing “cover up” from Attorney General Pam Bondi and FBI Director Kash Patel.
Other Democrats were quick to use that phrase as well.
“This looks more like a coverup than an actual release of the Epstein Files,” Vice Chair of the House Democratic Caucus Rep. Ted Lieu, D-Calif., wrote on X.
“Now the coverup is out in the open,” Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., said in her own post on X. “This is far from over. Everyone involved will have to answer for this. Pam Bondi, Kash Patel, whole admin. Protecting a bunch of rapists and pedophiles because they have money, power, and connections. Bondi should resign tonight.”
Rep. Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash., posted a photo on X of a page full of redactions: “This is part of the Trump administration’s Epstein Files release — 119 pages of Grand Jury testimony, fully redacted. This is not transparency. This is a cover-up. Follow the law and release ALL of the damn files.”
When Blanche announced that the DOJ wouldn’t be fully meeting the deadline, Sen. Ruben Gallego, D-Ariz., said the law was clear.
“They had 30 days to comply and release the Epstein Files,” Gallego wrote on X. “They are blatantly breaking the law to cover up for pedophiles.”