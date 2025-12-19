Justice Department releases documents from its Epstein investigation

The Justice Department on Friday released a trove of documents related to multiple years of investigations into Jeffrey Epstein, the first of a series of disclosures that deputy attorney general Todd Blanche said will continue on a rolling basis — contrary to the law Congress passed, and President Donald Trump signed, that mandates the full release of “all unclassified records” by Dec. 19.
While the full scope of the release won’t be clear for many hours — or even days — it was already clear Friday that the Trump administration was deficient in another aspect of the Epstein Files Transparency Act: searchability.
The law enacted on Nov. 19 requires the files to be made “publicly available in a searchable and downloadable format.” The significantly redacted files released Friday, however, don’t appear fully searchable, meaning it will take journalists and the public much longer to sift through the hundreds of thousands documents released Friday.
In a letter to members of Congress explaining its process of reviewing and producing the files, Blanche said some materials are still in the “final stages of review” and estimated that it would be completed “over the next two weeks.” He said the partial release was “consistent with the law and with protections for victims.”
On Friday evening, Khanna demanded the Justice Department provide “a clear timeline of when the rest of the documents will be released, and an explanation for why they did not release all of them today.”
“My concern is whether they are releasing the documents in good faith, even if it’s piecemeal, or whether this is just more of the old documents being put out and a cover-up,” he said. “And… our lawyers are looking through it. Survivors’ lawyers are looking through it. I don’t know whether there, there is new information, or whether it’s stonewalling, but that, to me, is the biggest issue in terms of the quality of the release, more than just the quantity.”
The release marks a significant concession from the Trump administration and the president himself, who fought against the release of the files and went so far as to tell Republicans to move on from what he deemed a “hoax” by Democrats to divert focus from the president’s agenda.
DOJ’s action came under strong pressure from congressional Republicans, who sided with Democrats to force a vote in the House to pass legislation that was then overwhelmingly adopted by the Senate.
It remains to be seen whether the release of the material will quiet the clamor for more information on Epstein, a convicted sex offender who died in a New York jail cell in 2019. Authorites ruled his death a suicide. Stoked by conspiracy theories from Trump allies, that base has long demanded the names of powerful men they believe may have abused underage girls.