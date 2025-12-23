Opinion

The EEOC’s call for white men to lodge discrimination complaints makes a mockery of civil rights law

Considerations about bleak employment prospects for Black workers fall much more closely in line with the federal agency’s historical mission and work.

By  Charles F. Coleman Jr.

Charles F. Coleman Jr.

Charles F. Coleman Jr. is a civil rights attorney and a former Brooklyn, New York, prosecutor. He is an MSNBC legal analyst. Follow him on Twitter @CFColemanJr.