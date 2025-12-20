Opinion

U.S. seizes another oil tanker off the Venezuelan coast, Noem says

It is the second such operation in recent weeks. Last week, the U.S. seized an oil tanker that Attorney General Pam Bondi claimed was smuggling sanctioned oil from Iran to Venezuela.

Oil tankers sail the Maracaibo Lake on March 15 , 2019 in Maracaibo, Venezuela.
Oil tankers sail the Maracaibo Lake in Maracaibo, Venezuela.Juan Barreto / AFP via Getty Images
By  Clarissa-Jan Lim

Clarissa-Jan Lim

Clarissa-Jan Lim is a breaking news reporter for MS NOW. She was previously a senior reporter and editor at BuzzFeed News.