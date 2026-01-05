Opinion

‘I’m going to die this year’: Millions face grim realities as Affordable Care Act subsidies expire

Enhanced tax credits that helped Americans afford health insurance ended on New Year's Day, leaving families scrambling to pay sharply higher premiums or go without coverage.

Millions face higher costs after ACA subsidies lapse January 5, 2026 / 02:57
By  Maya Eaglin

