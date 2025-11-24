Opinion

Airlines suspend flights to Venezuela after FAA warns of ‘heightened military activity’

The suspensions signal the widening impact of the Trump administration’s aggressive moves toward Venezuela.

What’s Trump’s end goal with Venezuela? NYT reporter explains November 19, 2025 / 05:38
By  Clarissa-Jan Lim

Clarissa-Jan Lim

Clarissa-Jan Lim is a breaking news reporter for MS NOW. She was previously a senior reporter and editor at BuzzFeed News.