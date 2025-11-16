Republicans are suddenly in a health care bind

The latest health care battle between Democrats and Republicans ended last week with a Democratic surrender.
Eight Senate Democrats crossed party lines and voted to end the long government shutdown without achieving the party’s key demand: extending subsidies for millions of Americans who get their insurance through the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare.
But make no mistake: While Democrats may have lost this battle, they are in a reasonable position to win the war.
In voting to end the shutdown, Democrats wrung out two small concessions from Republicans. First, Senate Majority Leader John Thune pledged to hold a Senate vote in December on extending the subsidies. Second, and perhaps more important, the bill that ended the shutdown only provided enough funding to keep the federal government open until the end of January 2026.
That means Congress may have to go through this whole process again in just over two months — but in a very different political context.
First passed in 2021, the enhanced tax credits helped more than 22 million Americans afford premiums for health care plans on the ACA marketplace. Those enhanced subsidies are scheduled to expire at the end of this year. Already, many Americans are receiving letters from insurance companies with frightening premium increases. By January, those payments will be reality.
The nonpartisan research firm KFF estimates that the expiration of Obamacare subsidies could lead to a 114% spike in health care premiums, from an average of $888 in 2025 to $1,904 in 2026. In Florida, which has the highest number of Americans who get their insurance through Obamacare, an estimated 1.4 million people could lose coverage altogether, simply because they will no longer be able to afford their monthly payments. It’s not hard to imagine that this is the kind of event that could lead to widespread public anger.
By holding firm and “winning” the government shutdown, congressional Republicans have inadvertently ratcheted up the political pressure on themselves to reach a deal with Democrats and spare Americans those higher monthly payments or loss of coverage.
Indeed, one clear outcome of the government shutdown fight is that Americans are now far more likely to hold Republicans responsible for their rising health care premiums.
According to a recent Navigator Research survey, 47% of Americans blame the GOP for “health care premiums going up” versus 21% who hold Democrats responsible. And when asked which party they trust on “inflation & cost of living,” Democrats lead by 6 percentage points. Before the shutdown, they trailed by 2 points.