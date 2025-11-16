Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Opinion

Republicans are suddenly in a health care bind

Democrats weren’t able to extend Obamacare subsidies during the shutdown, but now the GOP is facing steadily increasing pressure.

House Dems anticipate support from an unlikely source in upcoming ACA and Epstein votes November 15, 2025 / 06:44
By  Michael A. Cohen
Illustration: Michael A. Cohen

Michael A. Cohen

Michael A. Cohen is a political writer and a fellow with the Eurasia Group Foundation.