American Library Association challenges Trump cuts in court, as libraries face new tests

Ordinarily, the annual National Library Week does not generate significant attention from political writers, but this year is not like most. Indeed, National Library Week 2025 included an important new lawsuit from the American Library Association. The New York Times reported:

The American Library Association and a union representing more than 42,000 cultural workers nationwide have filed a lawsuit contesting the Trump administration’s deep cuts to the federal agency that supports the nation’s libraries. … The lawsuit, filed on Tuesday by the library association and the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees, came days after the Institute for Museum and Library Services dismissed most of its staff of 70, fired its board and began informing state library agencies that their grants had been cut.

As my MSNBC colleague Ja’han Jones explained last week, the Trump administration, by way of Elon Musk’s DOGE initiative, gutted the Institute of Museum and Library Services, which funds museums, archives and libraries around the country.

This week’s lawsuit is seeking an injunction to reverse Team Trump’s cuts and halting “any further steps to dissolve the agency,” arguing that it’s up to Congress, not DOGE, to dismantle an agency created by lawmakers nearly 30 years ago with bipartisan support.

As The New Republic recently noted, local libraries are mostly funded by local tax dollars, but these libraries do receive federal funds for things like employee training and technology updates. A USA Today report added that local libraries have relied on grants from the IMLS to fund everything from summer reading programs to programs that provide books to those with disabilities.

The more the Trump administration succeeds in hollowing out the IMLS, the more local institutions and the people who rely on them will suffer.

“Libraries play an important role in our democracy, from preserving history to providing access to government information, advancing literacy and civic engagement, and offering access to a variety of perspectives,” American Library Association President Cindy Hohl said in a statement.