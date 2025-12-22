Judge gives Trump’s presidential library plan the go-ahead

A federal judge’s decision has moved Donald Trump and his family a step closer to constructing his presidential library on a valuable plot of land in Miami that was controversially transferred to him by Florida Republicans.

On Thursday, U.S. Circuit Judge Mavel Ruiz dismissed a complaint filed over the shadowy process that culminated with Florida officials voting to give Trump’s museum foundation – led in part by his son Eric – a multimillion-dollar site that previously belonged to Miami Dade College.

Local historian Marvin Dunn had sued to stop the land transfer, alleging that college leaders had broken Florida’s transparency law when they quietly hosted a meeting to approve the move. But Ruiz seemed to think the board satisfied its obligations when it held another vote after Dunn filed his lawsuit and provided some opportunity for community members to speak.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, a Republican, had greased the skids for the deal to go through when his Cabinet agreed to authorize a conveyance of the land to Trump’s library foundation.

