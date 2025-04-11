Trump picking a fight over egg prices wasn’t a good idea after all

In early March, when Donald Trump delivered a national address before a joint session of Congress, the president covered a lot of ground, though he seemed especially animated on a specific topic.

“Joe Biden especially let the price of eggs get out of control,” the president declared. “The egg prices, out of control.”

The rhetoric was plainly absurd, since egg prices spiked in response to a bird flu outbreak, and presidents can’t simply snap their fingers and undo the effects of H5N1. Trump nevertheless created an unfortunate and ill-advised standard: The White House, the Republican effectively told the nation, is responsible for what American consumers pay for eggs, and it’s up to the incumbent president not to “let the price of eggs get out of control.”

In the weeks that followed, he kept going. On March 20, Trump claimed that he’d brought egg prices “WAY DOWN.” Last week, he echoed the boast.