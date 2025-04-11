Opinion

Fierce backlash against Trump’s agenda seen in sweeping, nationwide protests April 7, 2025 / 18:23

Trump picking a fight over egg prices wasn’t a good idea after all

After the president spent weeks claiming that he succeeded in lowering the price of eggs, egg prices actually reached record highs.

By  Steve Benen

Steve Benen

Steve Benen is a producer for "The Rachel Maddow Show," the editor of MaddowBlog and an MS NOW political contributor. He's also the bestselling author of "Ministry of Truth: Democracy, Reality, and the Republicans' War on the Recent Past."

