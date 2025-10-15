Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Top Stories

News, analysis and opinion from the day’s top stories.

Miami Commissioner reacts to city approving ICE agreement despite opposition from residents June 18, 2025 / 05:44

Trump’s presidential library hits another snag in court

A Florida judge temporarily blocked plans to hand a chunk of land to Trump’s presidential library foundation after finding it likely broke the law.

By  Ja'han Jones

Ja'han Jones

Ja’han Jones is an MS NOW opinion blogger. He previously wrote The ReidOut Blog.

Latest Post