Trump’s presidential library hits another snag in court

Florida officials’ rush to transfer a chunk of coveted downtown Miami property to Donald Trump’s presidential library foundation hit yet another snag on Tuesday.

I previously wrote about a legal complaint filed by Florida educator and activist Marvin Dunn, who alleged officials at Miami Dade College broke Florida’s Sunshine Law when they failed to adequately notify the public about a meeting to transfer the land to the state of Florida, which turned around and gave it to the nonprofit raising funds for Trump’s presidential library. Dunn’s lawsuit argued that the law’s transparency requirements compelled the college trustees to notify the public about its plan and give the community adequate opportunity to comment.

The law is designed to ensure public business is conducted in public view rather than behind closed doors — and Circuit Court Judge Mavel Ruiz said in her ruling Tuesday that officials involved in this deal likely violated it.