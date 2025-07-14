Opinion

Trump admin’s handling of Epstein case causing revolt in loyal MAGA base July 14, 2025 / 08:00

In apparent desperation, AG Pam Bondi drops a closely watched criminal case

The attorney general intervened in a case important to the far-right fringe just as she was looking to improve her standing with the far-right fringe.

By  Steve Benen

Steve Benen

Steve Benen is a producer for "The Rachel Maddow Show," the editor of MaddowBlog and an MS NOW political contributor. He's also the bestselling author of "Ministry of Truth: Democracy, Reality, and the Republicans' War on the Recent Past."

