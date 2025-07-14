Justice Department’s purge intensifies as Team Trump’s revenge tour continues

Among the many problems that have emerged in federal law enforcement during Donald Trump’s second term is the campaign against key personnel. Indeed, there’s been an unsubtle campaign to purge federal law enforcement of prosecutors and FBI officials who worked on cases that the president didn’t like.

Attorney General Pam Bondi suggested in March that these efforts were ongoing — and likely to get worse. Evidently, the increasingly hyperpartisan Republican meant it. NBC News reported late last week:

At least two federal prosecutors and support staffers who worked with former special counsel Jack Smith’s team were fired [on Friday], three of their former colleagues told NBC News. The total number of firings was not immediately clear. The dismissals come after at least three federal prosecutors who worked on cases against Jan. 6 rioters were fired last month by Attorney General Pam Bondi, NBC News previously reported.

By some accounts, they had quite a bit of company. The New York Times reported that the Trump administration fired “another batch of nearly 10 Justice Department employees” who worked, in one capacity or another, for the former special counsel’s office. Among those ousted, the article added, were personnel who worked as “support staff” for Smith and his team.

The Washington Post’s tally was even larger: “In total, 20 people were fired from the department, including two prosecutors who worked under former special counsel Jack Smith … and U.S. marshals who assisted those prosecutors.”

Soon after, Bloomberg Law reported that Bondi also fired her personal ethics adviser — Joseph Tirrell, a career attorney who’d spent nearly 20 years at the department — “removing the Justice Department’s top official responsible for counseling the most senior political appointees.” (Tirrell soon after published a copy of his termination letter to his LinkedIn page.)

A day later, Reuters reported that the Federal Programs Branch, the Justice Department unit charged with defending against legal challenges to signature Trump administration policies, “has lost nearly two-thirds of its staff.

Related efforts have been unfolding episodically for months, with a special emphasis on punishing law enforcement personnel who worked on Jan. 6 cases and criminal investigations into the president. As NBC News reported two weeks ago, “The Trump administration in late January fired probationary federal prosecutors who worked on Jan. 6 cases and prosecutors who worked on former special counsel Jack Smith’s investigation into President Donald Trump. The administration also demoted some career prosecutors who worked on the Capitol siege investigation.”