Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

MaddowBlog

From the Rachel Maddow Show

‘Rare moment of MAGA REBELLION’: How Epstein controversy is damaging Trump’s brand with the base July 14, 2025 / 13:07

Justice Department’s purge intensifies as Team Trump’s revenge tour continues

As DOJ officials who worked on Jan. 6 cases or cases related to Trump get fired, the destabilizing effect on federal law enforcement is unavoidable.

By  Steve Benen

Steve Benen

Steve Benen is a producer for "The Rachel Maddow Show," the editor of MaddowBlog and an MS NOW political contributor. He's also the bestselling author of "Ministry of Truth: Democracy, Reality, and the Republicans' War on the Recent Past."

Latest Post