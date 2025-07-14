Conflict between Pam Bondi and Dan Bongino goes public, adding to Team Trump schisms

In his latest Fox News interview, Donald Trump sat down with Lara Trump, his own daughter-in-law, and reflected on one of the key differences between his first and second terms. “We have really good people this time, and they get along with each other,” the president said, adding, “They love each other … and it’s smoother. I think it’s smoother.”

Perhaps the Republican was confusing his team for some other administration — because there’s all kinds of evidence that contradicts the idea that prominent members of his team “get along with each other” and “love each other.” NBC News reported:

Deputy FBI Director Dan Bongino is considering leaving his job after a heated confrontation with Attorney General Pam Bondi over his frustration with how the Justice Department has handled the Jeffrey Epstein files, according to a person who has spoken with Bongino and a source familiar with the interactions that Bongino and FBI Director Kash Patel have had with Bondi.

“Bongino is out of control furious,” the person who has spoken with the deputy FBI director said. “This destroyed his career. He’s threatening to quit and torch Pam unless she’s fired.”

I won’t pretend to know what might happen next in this saga, though the president appeared to throw his support behind Bondi over the weekend — a day after Bongino failed to report to work amid speculation about his whereabouts — suggesting a dramatic shake-up at the attorney general’s office is not imminent.

But let’s not miss the forest for the trees: The conflicts among Trump administration officials are intensifying and working their way to the public.

In addition to the “heated confrontation” between Bondi and Bongino, there are also reported tensions between Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Richard Grenell, the White House envoy for special missions. Those reports come on the heels of tensions between Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth.

This schism comes on the heels of Elon Musk and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent getting into a heated shouting match at the White House. Meanwhile, Bessent and Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick have been at odds with White House trade adviser Peter Navarro; and Musk, during his tenure, also clashed with Navarro, Duffy and Rubio.