AG Pam Bondi tries to explain why she reversed course on the closed Epstein investigation

In July, the Justice Department and the FBI released a categorical joint statement: After “an exhaustive review” of officials’ “investigative holdings relating to Jeffrey Epstein,” federal law enforcement had concluded that the investigation was closed. Based on all of the available information, they agreed that there was nothing to sustain opening further inquiries into anyone.

Last week, however, Attorney General Pam Bondi completed a dramatic U-turn, reopening the case and tapping a federal prosecutor to “take the lead” on advancing the investigation she had closed four months earlier.

And why, pray tell, did the nation’s chief law enforcement official reverse course? A reporter asked Bondi that question at a DOJ press conference on Wednesday.

Q: The DOJ statement earlier this year saying that the files were not released mentioned the fact that the review of the documents did not suggest that any additional investigation was warranted. What changed?Bondi: Information. There's information that's new information, additional information — FactPost (@factpostnews.bsky.social) 2025-11-19T18:18:27.162818917Z

“Information,” the attorney general said. “That has come, information. There’s information, new information, additional information.”

As for what “information” she was referring to, neither Bondi nor Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche would not say.