Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

MaddowBlog

From the Rachel Maddow Show

Trump fails to stop Epstein bill as his political grip slips and sycophants fall away November 19, 2025 / 11:52

AG Pam Bondi tries to explain why she reversed course on the closed Epstein investigation

Why did the Justice Department reopen the Epstein case? The attorney general tried to explain her rationale. It did not go well.

Nov. 20, 2025, 12:14 PM EST

By

Steve Benen

Steve Benen

Steve Benen is a producer for "The Rachel Maddow Show," the editor of MaddowBlog and an MS NOW political contributor. He's also the bestselling author of "Ministry of Truth: Democracy, Reality, and the Republicans' War on the Recent Past."

Latest Post