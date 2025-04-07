Opinion

Fired DOJ attorney: ‘There is real retaliation’ of DOJ employees who speak out April 6, 2025 / 08:33

AG Pam Bondi moves the goalposts on the nation’s ‘constitutional crisis’

The attorney general argued that when Americans take their legal concerns about the administration to the courts, it creates a “constitutional crisis.”

By  Steve Benen

Steve Benen

Steve Benen is a producer for "The Rachel Maddow Show," the editor of MaddowBlog and an MS NOW political contributor. He's also the bestselling author of "Ministry of Truth: Democracy, Reality, and the Republicans' War on the Recent Past."

