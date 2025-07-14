Barack Obama wants ‘less whining’ from Democrats, tells them to ‘toughen up’

As Democrats continue to assess their path forward after 2024 election losses, Barack Obama shared some tough love for his party during a private fundraiser in New Jersey on Friday.

The 44th president called on Democrats to “toughen up” as they push back on President Donald Trump’s agenda and fight for the values they believe the country should represent.

“I think it’s going to require a little bit less navel-gazing and a little less whining and being in fetal positions,” Obama said, “and it’s going to require Democrats to just toughen up.”

The Democrat said he is not “surprised by what Trump’s done” nor by the lack of “guardrails within the Republican Party.”

“What I have been surprised by is the degree to which I’ve seen people who, when I was president … stood for all kinds of stuff, who seem like they’re kind of cowed and intimidated and shrinking away from just asserting what they believe, or at least what they said they believe,” Obama said, citing some law firms and universities that have seemingly bowed to Trump’s pressure in recent months.

Obama urged Democrats to “stop looking for the messiah” and embrace the “great candidates running races right now,” pointing to upcoming elections in New Jersey and Virginia.