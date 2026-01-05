A military operation Americans didn’t expect, didn’t want and didn’t vote for

In a normal and healthy political environment, a president eyeing a controversial and risky military operation in a foreign country would take a series of steps. Indeed, it’s Political Science 101.

The president would take his or her case to the public, explaining how the mission would advance Americans’ interests and advance their security needs, in the hopes of shoring up support for the policy. He or she would coordinate with Congress to ensure broad institutional backing. The president in this little hypothetical would likely also rally support from allies abroad, if for no other reason than to bolster international credibility for the plan.

But before Donald Trump deployed U.S. forces to bomb Venezuela and capture Nicolás Maduro, the president didn’t do any of these things. Public buy-in wasn’t treated as a White House priority. Congress was deliberately left in the dark. The idea of bolstering international credibility never entered the Republican administration’s calculus.

In late November, a national CBS News poll found 76% of Americans said the administration hadn’t sufficiently explained its policy on Venezuela; only 13% saw Venezuela as a significant threat; and 70% said they were opposed to the United States taking military action in the South American country. A Quinnipiac University poll released in mid-December showed similar results.

Three weeks later, Trump ordered a military offensive anyway.