Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

MaddowBlog

From the Rachel Maddow Show

‘The American public does not want this’: Senator slams Trump for Venezuela action January 5, 2026 / 13:17

A military operation Americans didn’t expect, didn’t want and didn’t vote for

Polls showed broad opposition to a U.S. military offensive in Venezuela. The American president couldn't have cared less.

By  Steve Benen

Steve Benen

Steve Benen is a producer for "The Rachel Maddow Show," the editor of MaddowBlog and an MS NOW political contributor. He's also the bestselling author of "Ministry of Truth: Democracy, Reality, and the Republicans' War on the Recent Past."

Latest Post