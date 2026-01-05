Trump makes no effort to hide the point of his ambitions in Venezuela: It’s about the oil

ABC News’ George Stephanopoulos asked Secretary of State Marco Rubio how, exactly, the Trump administration intends to secure Venezuelan oil fields in the wake of Nicolás Maduro’s ouster. The Florida Republican questioned the premise of the question.

“Well, ultimately, this is not about securing the oil fields,” Rubio said on “This Week.”

He might want to chat with his boss about that. In fact, hours later, when Donald Trump spoke with reporters aboard Air Force One, the president was asked about Venezuela’s oil reserves. “Well, we’re gonna run everything,” the Republican responded.

Q: There's about $17 billion of oil reserves in VenezuelaTRUMP: You mean trillion. Did you say billion or trillion?Q: I said billionTRUMP: It's much more than thatQ: So what is going to happen to those reserves?TRUMP: We're going to run everything — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) 2026-01-05T00:57:31.841Z

The comment was striking, but it wasn’t unusual. During his Saturday-morning press conference at Mar-a-Lago, the American president made little effort to hide his oil-driven ambitions for Venezuela, at one point declaring, “We’re going to be taking out a tremendous amount of wealth out of the ground.” Some of the resources, he added, would go to Venezuelans, “and it goes also to the United States of America in the form of reimbursement for the damages caused us by that country.”

Trump went on to say that the U.S. mission in Venezuela, no matter how long the operations take, “won’t cost us anything, because the money coming out of the ground is very substantial.”

When a reporter asked how the offensive in Venezuela might affect U.S. relationships with China, Russia and Iran, the Republican added, “We’re in the oil business, we’re going to sell it to them. … In other words, we’ll be selling oil.”