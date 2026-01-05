Opinion

‘I wonder why Maduro didn’t just offer him the oil’: Mehdi Hasan says Trump strikes were oil-driven January 4, 2026 / 12:53

Trump makes no effort to hide the point of his ambitions in Venezuela: It’s about the oil

The president has spent a decade talking about taking and keeping other countries’ oil reserves. Now he’s moving closer to his long-sought goal.

By  Steve Benen

Steve Benen

Steve Benen is a producer for "The Rachel Maddow Show," the editor of MaddowBlog and an MS NOW political contributor. He's also the bestselling author of "Ministry of Truth: Democracy, Reality, and the Republicans' War on the Recent Past."

