The Tea, Spilled by Morning Joe: ‘The United States and our allies have prevailed’

This is the Jan. 5, 2026, edition of “The Tea, Spilled by Morning Joe” newsletter. Subscribe here to get it delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.
Twenty-two years after George W. Bush stood beneath a “Mission Accomplished” banner, thousands of American troops remain stationed in Iraq, still searching for stability in a country scarred by war. The initial 2003 invasion may have toppled Saddam Hussein, but it also unleashed chaos that defined two decades of bloodshed.
More than 200,000 Iraqis were killed, and over 4,500 U.S. service members lost their lives in a conflict that promised liberation but delivered tragedy.
The story in Afghanistan was no different.
What began as a targeted mission after 9/11 devolved into a 20-year stalemate. Donald Trump vowed to end America’s involvement there. He even flirted with the idea of a Camp David meeting with the Taliban on the anniversary of 9/11, a proposal that was widely condemned. But Trump did set a withdrawal plan that President Joe Biden would later carry out, with disastrous results.
Two decades of American wars taught leaders an unmistakable lesson: Military adventurism plus regime change equals tragedy.
That’s why Trump’s new neocon pose is so jarring.
For years, he ridiculed Bush 43’s foreign policy and promised to rebuild America from within by focusing on secure borders, a strong middle class, and no more trillion-dollar wars.
All that changed this weekend, as Trump’s tone hardened and his advisers suddenly sounded like born-again neocons.
By Saturday, “America First” melded into “Mission Accomplished.”
Venezuela and the world are better off with Nicolás Maduro gone. He stole elections, plundered the country, and destabilized the region. But the same was rightly said of Saddam Hussein.
Is the massive risk worth the reward? To Donald Trump it is. Because unlike George W. Bush’s misadventure in Iraq, Trump plans to run Venezuela and keep its oil.
Count on it.
“In the battle of Iraq, the United States and our allies have prevailed.”
– President George W. Bush during his May 1, 2003, “Mission Accomplished” speech.
Source: The Economist/YouGov Poll Dec. 20-22, 2025; 1,592 U.S. adult citizens
A CONVERSATION
with
James Story, former U.S. Ambassador to Venezuela
The strongman who ruled Venezuela for more than a decade is now a defendant in a federal courthouse in New York. Donald Trump says the United States will “run” Venezuela “until such time as we can do a safe, proper and judicious transition.”
Few understand the geopolitical angles of this U.S. operation better than James Story, the last U.S. ambassador to Venezuela, who continued to lead the U.S. mission from exile in Colombia after Caracas expelled American diplomats. We asked him what Maduro leaves behind — and what it would really mean to “run” Venezuela.
Mika Brzezinski: Ambassador Story, help us make sense of what’s happening inside Venezuela right now.
Amb. James Story: First, understand that the Venezuelan people are glad to see Nicolás Maduro gone. Unfortunately, there are some pretty bad actors who have been left behind — Dia [acting President Delcy Rodríguez] being the chief among them.
Brzezinski: What comes next?
Story: The White House should be pressing Delcy Rodríguez to release the 900-plus political prisoners in the country, as well as wrongfully detained Americans. Also remember there was an election, and that election was won by Edmundo González.
Brzezinski: How does the current government’s illegitimacy play into the situation?
Story: If America really plans to “run Venezuela,” then María Corina Machado can reenergize the country’s democratic opposition, which is obviously shocked by the decision to allow Delcy Rodríguez to lead Venezuela.
Brzezinski: What are some of the biggest problems facing Venezuela right now?
Story: It’s a country riddled with illegal armed groups. You’ve got the FARC and ELN from Colombia, and Hezbollah elements reportedly from Iran. It’s clear the Cubans were protecting Maduro and providing intelligence. Thirty-two of them, according to a Cuban government agency, died during this attack.
Delcy’s got her own internal struggles: between Vladimir Putin and [Vladimir Padrino] López, who runs Venezuela’s military, and Dia herself — who runs the security services and is in bed with the FARC and ELN. She has enormous domestic concerns, and now she will have the United States telling her what to do.