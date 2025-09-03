Federal judge: Trump administration went too far freezing $2.2 billion for Harvard

Donald Trump’s unusually aggressive campaign against Harvard University has been multifaceted, but at the heart of the offensive is the president taking aim at the school’s finances.

In fact, before the Republican’s second term reached its three-month mark, the White House had approached Harvard with 10 demands on a wide variety of topics, including the installation of outside auditors who would monitor academic departments to ensure “viewpoint” diversity, as defined by Team Trump. Harvard, not surprisingly, rejected those terms.

The retaliation was swift: The Trump administration announced in April that it would freeze more than $2 billion in grants to Harvard in response to its resistance.

The university and its lawyers took the matter to court. As NBC News reported, it’s now prevailed at the district court level.

A federal judge in Boston on Wednesday ordered the Trump administration to unfreeze nearly $2.2 billion in federal grants to Harvard. U.S. District Judge Allison D. Burroughs granted in part Harvard’s motion with respect to the freeze orders. ‘All freezes and terminations of funding to Harvard made pursuant to the Freeze Orders and Termination Letters on or after April 14, 2025 are vacated and set aside,’ the order said.