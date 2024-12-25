Opinion

I was on Nixon’s ‘enemies list’ in 1973. Trump’s targets won’t be as lucky as I was.

I was 32 years old at the time, the son of a candy store owner from Queens. And here I was on the enemies list of the president of the United States.

Richard M. Nixon.
Richard Nixon on the phone in the oval office in 1971.U.S. National Archives
By  Sid Davidoff

Sid Davidoff

Sid Davidoff is the founding partner of Davidoff Hutcher & Citron LLP, chair of their government relations practice and a member of the Economic Development & Tax Incentives law practice. Previously he serving as administrative assistant to New York City Mayor John Lindsay and has represented former New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio as an ex-officio trustee on the Board of Trustees of the Wildlife Conservation Society.