Ask Jordan: Could the Supreme Court stop presidential immunity reform?

“If Congress passes a law that says a president isn’t immune from criminal acts committed in office, could the Supreme Court decide the law is unconstitutional even though there’s nothing in the Constitution about it? Could it stand (assuming this partisan Court followed the law for a change)? Or does this horrible immunity decision make that impossible?”
— Lisa Ruml, Dover, New Jersey
Hi Lisa,
Yes, the current Supreme Court could (and likely would) say that such a law is unconstitutional. While I agree with you that the immunity ruling in Trump v. United States was unfounded, the Supreme Court is nonetheless seen as the decider of constitutional meaning. With that in mind, the ruling takes issue with your premise that there’s nothing in the Constitution about immunity, because the court framed its decision against the backdrop of “our constitutional structure of separated powers.”
To be sure, there are situations where Congress can override a Supreme Court ruling by passing a law. If there’s a decision about what a law means (as opposed to what the Constitution means), Congress can pass a new law addressing that ruling. For example, then-President Barack Obama signed into law the 2009 Lilly Ledbetter Fair Pay Act, which overrode a 2007 case that was decided on statutory (not constitutional) grounds. The late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg had noted in her 2007 dissent that “the ball is in Congress’ court” — and Congress acted.