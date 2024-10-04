Ask Jordan: Could the Supreme Court stop presidential immunity reform?

“If Congress passes a law that says a president isn’t immune from criminal acts committed in office, could the Supreme Court decide the law is unconstitutional even though there’s nothing in the Constitution about it? Could it stand (assuming this partisan Court followed the law for a change)? Or does this horrible immunity decision make that impossible?”

— Lisa Ruml, Dover, New Jersey

Hi Lisa,

Yes, the current Supreme Court could (and likely would) say that such a law is unconstitutional. While I agree with you that the immunity ruling in Trump v. United States was unfounded, the Supreme Court is nonetheless seen as the decider of constitutional meaning. With that in mind, the ruling takes issue with your premise that there’s nothing in the Constitution about immunity, because the court framed its decision against the backdrop of “our constitutional structure of separated powers.”