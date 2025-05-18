How Trump’s ‘bribe now, pain later’ budget scheme hit a surprise roadblock

UPDATE (May 19, 2025, 8:40 a.m. ET): The House Budget Committee managed to advance the GOP’s reconciliation bill late Sunday night, setting up another fight as the package moves toward a full House vote.
Rep. Chip Roy of Texas had major problems with the bill his fellow Republicans presented to the House Budget Committee on Friday. On paper, the legislative package for President Donald Trump’s agenda slashes more than a trillion dollars in federal spending over the next decade. But Roy and other hard-line conservatives on the panel were frustrated at the bill’s timeline for those cuts. Their “no” votes tanked the bill and sent House leadership scrambling for last-minute weekend negotiations to salvage what Trump calls his “big, beautiful bill.”
Roy is right about the imbalance and trickery on display, as the current bill back-loads the savings while raising the federal deficit in the short term. The problem for him is that Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., and the rest of the House leadership team aren’t the source of his concerns. Instead, the catalyst for his ire lies down Pennsylvania Avenue at the White House.
Trump has been impatient for Congress to pass the reconciliation bill that will fuel his agenda for the next year. As a result, the House is trying to cram all his legislative priorities into one bill. It smashes together an extension of the 2017 tax cuts — the one major legislative success of his first term — with funding for immigration enforcement and other White House priorities. That spending needs to be paid for somehow, prompting a hunt for at least $4 trillion in savings over the next decade to finance it all.
At the same time, the president and his team have been deeply reticent about an all-out assault on the social spending that has fueled the conservative movement for decades. Trump’s staff offered caution on a plan to shift the cost for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) to the states. They’ve been similarly wary about the kinds of steep cuts to Medicaid archconservatives had been seeking. And they’ve been less enthusiastic than most congressional Republicans about any other moves that would strip Americans of health care — at least while Trump is still in office.
That hesitance from the White House can be chalked up in part to next year’s midterm elections. Politico’s Rachel Bade recently reported that Trump is already “hyper-engaged in the fight to keep the GOP’s majorities in Congress” and stave off a repeat of his first term:
He’s rolling out early endorsements in hopes of forestalling messy primary fights that could divert precious resources from the general election campaigns. He’s making recruitment calls and buttonholing other Republicans about how he can best use his political muscle. And he’s continuing to raise boatloads of money to shell out in 2026. Trump’s midterm obsession is also hovering over Capitol Hill as GOP lawmakers try to write his sprawling domestic policy agenda into law. On issue after issue, Trump appears to sympathize with swing-district moderates — the “majority makers” whose races will decide the majority.
Trump’s focus on Congress might seem surprising given the utter disdain that his administration has shown for the legislative branch since taking office. But the president would still rather not lose control of either chamber to Democrats, preferring not to spend his last years in office fighting off investigations and the possibility of another impeachment.