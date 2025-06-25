Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Opinion

Mitch McConnell says voters will ‘get over’ losing Medicaid. That’s a risky bet.

It’s true that many voters have short memories. But other Republicans fear this time may be different.

Sen. McConnell now weighs in on Medicaid, says people worried will ‘Get over it’ June 25, 2025 / 03:15
By  Paul Waldman
Paul Waldman

Paul Waldman

Paul Waldman is a journalist and author focused on politics and culture.