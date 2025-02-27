Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Opinion

House Republicans are betting big on pain

The response from the GOP to massive spending cuts that would affect their constituents is to shield their ears against any possible outcry.

‘Buyers remorse’: Trump voters come to grips that many of Elon Musk’s DOGE cuts hurt them February 26, 2025 / 06:00
By  Hayes Brown
Hayes Brown

Hayes Brown

Hayes Brown is a writer and editor for MS NOW Daily.