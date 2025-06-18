Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Opinion

Stephen Miller is becoming a victim of his own success

The chief architect of Trump's mass deportation policy faces internal pushback as the effects of increased ICE raids become clear.

‘There will be no safe spaces’: Trump officials reverse guidance on immigration raids June 17, 2025 / 05:05
By  Hayes Brown
Hayes Brown

Hayes Brown

Hayes Brown is a writer and editor for MS NOW Daily.