Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Opinion

Why a jury may never hear the case against Letitia James

The New York state attorney general was indicted on charges related to alleged mortgage fraud — but the case looks like an unconstitutional selective prosecution.

‘A corrupt breakthrough’: Bob Woodward raises alarm about NY AG Letitia James indictment October 10, 2025 / 11:26
By  Ray Brescia

Ray Brescia

Ray Brescia is a professor of law at Albany Law School and author of the book “The Private Is Political: Identity and Democracy in the Age of Surveillance Capitalism.”