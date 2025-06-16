It sure looks like anti-Trump protest fatigue has vanished

Millions of Americans peacefully participated in “No Kings” protests Saturday, demonstrating against — in the words of the organizers — “authoritarianism, billionaire-first politics, and the militarization of our democracy.” They came out in massive numbers in hundreds of locations, from urban metropolises to small towns to rural areas across the country. Together the attendees dwarfed the sparse crowds at President Donald Trump’s military parade the same day in Washington, where the crowds fell far below expectations.
It’s satisfying that such a vast number of Americans came out — many of them in rain, and many of them as first time-protesters — to reject Trump’s autocratic agenda. It’s even more satisfying to notice that taking to the streets is emerging as a habit of the body politic: Mass protests are becoming more common, and fatigue from resisting Trump seems to have ebbed in a definitive way.
In the early months of Trump’s second term, it was common to ask “Where is the resistance?” Whereas Trump’s first inauguration triggered the largest single-day protest in American history, his second inauguration was met with far smaller demonstrations. Combined with Democratic Party leaders’ timidity and a business community that was much more receptive to Trump than in his first term, there was a widespread sense that Trump’s victory had fundamentally demoralized the left and that MAGA was the new normal.
In April, that began to change with the “Hands off!” rallies that swept scores of cities across the country. A group of researchers affiliated with Harvard University’s Crowd Counting Consortium have said that those protests were the largest the group had recorded “since the nationwide uprising following the killings of Ahmaud Arbery, George Floyd, and Breonna Taylor in 2020.” Those rallies were followed just two weeks later by the first round of national “No Kings” protests. Combined, the researchers estimate that those two days “account for between 1.2 million and 1.8 million in participants.”
Throughout the spring, protesters also demonstrated at Tesla dealerships to object to CEO Elon Musk’s involvement in the Trump administration. Those protests, combined with consumer boycotts, likely contributed to the sharp decline of Tesla’s stock price — and may have played a role in accelerating Musk’s departure from the Trump administration.