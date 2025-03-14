Opinion

Chuck Schumer’s stumbles leave Democrats without a message

Senate Democrats voted to avoid a shutdown but at the cost of throwing their House counterparts under the bus and enabling Trump's lawlessness.

‘Betrayal’: Schumer receiving ‘big backlash’ from Dems for decision to advance spending bill March 14, 2025 / 10:33
By  Hayes Brown
Hayes Brown is a writer and editor for MS NOW Daily.