What took you so long, Chuck Schumer?

Chuck Schumer has finally had enough. He’s done with “very strong” letters.
On Tuesday, the Senate Democratic leader announced that President Donald Trump’s plan to accept a Qatari-funded luxury jet and turn it into Air Force One was so “troubling” that he was announcing “a hold on all Trump Justice Department nominees.” Schumer also wants to get answers about the gift from Attorney General Pam Bondi, who personally signed off on what Schumer called “this clearly unethical deal.”
Good. Schumer can’t completely block the appointments, but he can at least slow them down. It’s symbolic. And it’s better than nothing.
But why now? Why has Schumer waited for more than 100 days to flex even this limited amount of Senate muscles? Granted, this “palace in the sky” debacle has resulted in bipartisan cringing, but it’s hardly the first time that Trump and his administration’s corruption and contempt for the law have been on display.
We could start with his first week in office, when Trump issued blanket pardons for Jan. 6 rioters, including those who assaulted police officers. Or when he launched a purge of the FBI, seemingly targeting agents who had investigated his own misconduct.
Maybe that would have been a good time for Schumer to put his foot down?
Or how about when Trump suspended the enforcement of a foreign bribery ban? Or when he called for the impeachment of a federal judge who ruled against him? Or when he fired the head of the Office of Special Counsel who protects whistleblowers? Or fired the head of the Office of Government Ethics? Or fired prosecutors who worked on Capitol riot investigations?
Maybe Schumer could have drawn a red line when Trump slashed the office that prosecutes misconduct by public officials or after Trump dropped charges against New York City Mayor Eric Adams — a move that lead to the resignation of the acting SDNY U.S. attorney and several other federal prosecutors.
A “hold” on Trump DOJ nominees? Why didn’t Schumer take that step the minute Trump made it clear he could bring Kilmar Abrego Garcia back to the U.S. — but wasn’t going to? Or when he suggested to the president of El Salvador that he would like to send “homegrown” criminals — American citizens — to his notorious prison?
Why didn’t Schumer stand on the Senate floor and call for a halt to Trump nominations after the president issued executive orders personally targeting two critics — including Chris Krebs — who had challenged his 2020 election lies?
Where was the “hold” when Trump stripped the security clearances of law firms who had challenged him? Or when he threatened to strip licenses from media critics? Or when Elon Musk’s team reportedly accessed sensitive and protected taxpayer information as part of a plan to facilitate mass deportations?
Why didn’t Senate Democrats exercise their power to slow down Trump defense and national security appointments after his top aides were caught chatting about military action on Signal? Or how about when Trump fired six National Security Council officials after he met with far-right conspiracy theorist Laura Loomer?