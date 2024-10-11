Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

MaddowBlog

From the Rachel Maddow Show

Maddow: Trump admiration for dictators reflects shared goal of power, control September 10, 2024 / 04:02

FCC chair intervenes as Trump threatens the free press (again)

After the former president again called for a major broadcaster to lose its license, the chair rebuked him, saying “these threats against free speech are serious and should not be ignored.”

By  Steve Benen

Steve Benen

Steve Benen is a producer for "The Rachel Maddow Show," the editor of MaddowBlog and an MS NOW political contributor. He's also the bestselling author of "Ministry of Truth: Democracy, Reality, and the Republicans' War on the Recent Past."

Latest Post