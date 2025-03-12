Trump’s all-out war on lawyers takes a disturbing new turn

UPDATE (March 12, 2025, 5:52 p.m. ET): U.S. District Judge Beryl Howell on Wednesday blocked portions of President Donald Trump’s executive order targeting the law firm Perkins Coie, asserting that the firm met its burden for a temporary restraining order, NBC News reported.
“We have a lot of law firms that we’re going to be going after,” President Donald Trump told Fox News on Sunday, “because they were very dishonest people.” His administration has already singled out two large law firms, Perkins Coie and Covington & Burling, for retribution.
Last week, the president issued an executive order that banned the government from hiring Perkins Coie, prohibited working with contractors who use the firm and suspended the security clearances of all its lawyers. That order came two weeks after an order that terminated government agencies’ work with Covington & Burling and suspended security clearances for some of its attorneys.
Elite firms like Perkins Coie and Covington & Burling are hardly hotbeds of radicalism. So what offenses, then, have they allegedly committed? Perkins Coie was guilty of “undermining democratic elections” — a reference not to the efforts of Trump’s lawyers after the 2020 presidential election but to the firm’s representation of Hillary Clinton during the 2016 election and handling cases to promote voting rights.
As for Covington & Burling, the pretext is even flimsier. Trump retaliated against the firm because it provided legal aid to former special counsel Jack Smith against efforts of the Trump administration to target him.
In response, Perkins Coie has done what many who are challenging the administration’s sweeping efforts against perceived enemies have done: It has lawyered up. This week, Perkins Coie hired another elite law firm — Williams & Connolly — and sued the administration over the executive order.
Trump’s tangles with the legal profession as president go back to the very start of his first administration. One of the earliest acts of his first term was to impose a ban on people from predominantly Arab and Muslim countries seeking to travel to the United States. When this affected people already on their way to the United States, lawyers flocked to airports across the country to provide legal assistance to those who might seek to challenge the ban.
Time and time again in Trump’s first term, lawyers and the legal system stood in the way of many things his administration tried to do. Most notably, they served as a check on the unlawful efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election in the president’s unconstitutional attempt to remain in power, including the violence of Jan. 6, 2021. That campaign — abetted by a few lawyers but also resisted even by some within his administration — sought to destroy the peaceful transfer of power and served as an egregious and blatant affront to the rule of law.
While Trump was out of power, lawyers secured hundreds of millions of dollars in civil judgments against him, as well as convictions on 34 felony counts from a jury in New York. Throughout these legal proceedings, Trump routinely ranted about the lawyers and judges who were being unfair to him.