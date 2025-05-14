Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

MaddowBlog

From the Rachel Maddow Show

Real purpose of Trump’s Mideast trip comes into focus as his explanations fall apart under scrutiny May 14, 2025 / 12:14

Among the problems with Trump’s ‘free’ luxury jet from Qatar: It’s not actually free

Even if the jet from Qatar were free, this arrangement would still be a legal and ethical mess. But the free plane also wouldn’t be free.

May. 14, 2025, 8:50 AM EDT

By

Steve Benen

Steve Benen

Steve Benen is a producer for "The Rachel Maddow Show," the editor of MaddowBlog and an MS NOW political contributor. He's also the bestselling author of "Ministry of Truth: Democracy, Reality, and the Republicans' War on the Recent Past."

Latest Post