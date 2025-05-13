The jumbo jet gift from Qatar is a deal for the president, not the American people

In defending the gift of a super luxury jumbo jet he’s preparing to receive from the royal family of Qatar to use as Air Force One, President Donald Trump described it as a brilliant deal. Not for the American people, it isn’t.
The Boeing 747-8 jet is so lavish it is estimated to be worth around $400 million, and Jessica Levinson, a law professor at Loyola Law School and an MSNBC columnist, has said that “a gift of this size from a foreign government is unprecedented in our nation’s history.” Ali Al-Ansari, Qatar’s media attaché to the U.S., said in a statement that the deal is not final, as “the matter remains under review by the respective legal departments” of the two countries’ defense departments.
After Democrats and some Republicans objected to the planned transfer of the “flying palace” as unconstitutional and corrupt, not to mention needing costly retrofitting, Trump suggested Democrats ought to be in awe of his deal-making abilities. The real offense, he said, would be paying for the plane.
“So the fact that the Defense Department is getting a GIFT, FREE OF CHARGE, of a 747 aircraft to replace the 40 year old Air Force One, temporarily, in a very public and transparent transaction, so bothers the Crooked Democrats that they insist we pay, TOP DOLLAR, for the plane,” Trump posted on Truth Social. “Anybody can do that! The Dems are World Class Losers!!! MAGA.”
Contrary to Trump’s insinuation that this is actually good for Americans, by accepting the luxe jet he’d be taking the American public for a ride. The Constitution’s emoluments clause prohibits public officeholders from receiving gifts from foreign states without consent from Congress. There’s a simple reason for that: Those countries have their own interests that are separate from, and often at odds with, the interests of the American public. By accepting the jet, Trump would be accepting a favor that could raise the potential for a reciprocal act that serves the interests of Qatar instead of the U.S.
“There is no question that any court that got to the merits would find a violation of the foreign emoluments clause,” Jeff Hauser, executive director of the Revolving Door Project, a public interest watchdog, told me.
ABC News, citing sources familiar with the plan, reported that “Attorney General Pam Bondi and Trump’s top White House lawyer David Warrington concluded it would be ‘legally permissible’ for the donation of the aircraft to be conditioned on transferring its ownership to Trump’s presidential library before the end of his term.” (It’s worth noting, as my colleague Steve Benen pointed out, that Bondi “used to work as a registered lobbyist for foreign clients, including the government of Qatar.”)
But Hauser argued that its eventual donation to the library — where it appears plausible that Trump and his family could continue to use the aircraft after his term ends — makes it no less of a violation of the emoluments clause. “You absolutely cannot use the existence of a nonprofit organization as a shield against political corruption,” Hauser said. “You can be corrupt on behalf of a charity.”