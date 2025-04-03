Opinion

Far-right activist Laura Loomer met with Trump at the White House April 3, 2025 / 02:14

Trump fires at least 3 NSC aides after meeting with far-right activist Laura Loomer

Loomer, who has a history of peddling conspiracy theories, said she presented the president with her “findings” on his national security team.

By  Allison Detzel

Allison Detzel

Allison Detzel is an editor/producer for MS NOW.

Latest Post