Trump fires at least 3 NSC aides after meeting with far-right activist Laura Loomer

Less than 24 hours after an Oval Office meeting with Laura Loomer, during which the far-right activist and conspiracy theorist pressed for “vetting” of the administration’s national security team, Donald Trump has fired at least three National Security Council officials, three people familiar with the matter told NBC News.

Brian Walsh, a director for intelligence on the NSC, was let go, the sources told NBC News, as well as two other senior officials: Thomas Boodry, a legislative director for national security adviser Michael Waltz when he was in Congress, and David Feith, who worked for the State Department during Trump’s first term.

In a statement to NBC News, Loomer confirmed Wednesday’s meeting, calling it “an honor” to present Trump with her “findings.”

“Out of respect for President Trump and the privacy of the Oval Office, I’m going to decline on divulging any details about my Oval Office meeting with President Trump,” the statement read. “I will continue working hard to support his agenda, and I will continue reiterating the importance of strong vetting, for the sake of protecting the President and our national security.”

Waltz and Vice President JD Vance were also present at Wednesday’s meeting, two sources familiar with the event told NBC News. During that meeting, Waltz reportedly defended the members of his staff after Loomer pressed Trump to fire them, one of the people familiar with the meeting told NBC News. It’s not clear if Loomer targeted Walsh, Boodry and Feith during the meeting.

Trump’s national security team has been thrust into the spotlight after journalist Jeffrey Goldberg of The Atlantic reported that Waltz added him to a high-level group chat on Signal about U.S. military strikes in Yemen. In the wake of that scandal, some have called for Waltz’s resignation.