Biden insists he will stay in the race despite pressure to drop out

Ahead of a potentially career-defining interview with ABC News on Friday evening, President Joe Biden struck a forceful, defiant tone at a campaign event in Wisconsin, telling supporters that he will not cede to the growing calls for him to bow out.

“Let me say this as clearly as I can: I’m staying in the race,” he said to loud cheers from the Madison crowd.

Biden has faced immense pressure over the past week, as Democratic lawmakers, donors and strategists have urged him to drop out after his dismal debate showing. Some have said that they do not believe he can beat Donald Trump in November, calling for him to step aside and let Vice President Kamala Harris sit atop the ticket.

At the Wisconsin rally, the 81-year-old president attempted to address concerns about his physical and mental condition.

As he did earlier in the week, Biden acknowledged his weak debate performance and addressed the speculation about his future.

“Well, here’s my answer: I am running and going to win again,” he said.

He also raised issues that are critical to Democratic voters, such as gun safety, voting rights and abortion rights.

“What do you think — you think I’m too old to restore Roe v. Wade as the law of the land?” Biden said as the crowd shouted “No!”

He added: “Let me ask you: You think I’m too old to beat Donald Trump? I can hardly wait.”

Still, even as Biden appeared spirited and energetic, the verbal slips that Republicans have weaponized against him were at times apparent.

“I will beat Donald Trump,” he said. “I will beat him again in 2020 — by the way, we’re going to do it again in 2024.”