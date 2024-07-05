Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Top Stories

News, analysis and opinion from the day’s top stories.

Biden defies calls to drop out of race at Wisconsin rally: ‘I am running and gonna win again’ July 5, 2024 / 05:43

Biden insists he will stay in the race despite pressure to drop out

At a rally in Wisconsin ahead of a critical interview with ABC News, Biden tried to dispel concerns about his health condition that have crystallized after his debate performance.

By  Clarissa-Jan Lim

Clarissa-Jan Lim

Clarissa-Jan Lim is a breaking news reporter for MS NOW. She was previously a senior reporter and editor at BuzzFeed News.

Latest Post