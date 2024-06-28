Donald Trump may not have ‘won’ the presidential debate. But Biden lost.

If a debate cannot be won but only lost, Donald Trump may not have won on Thursday — but President Joe Biden certainly lost, and in spectacular fashion. The president gave one of the worst debate performances in recent memory.
Biden was on defense for most of the night. His three-, five- or 10-point answers failed to land, if he was able to complete them at all. He didn’t connect with his trademark empathy. He couldn’t land a meaningful blow on Trump, despite multiple opportunities to do so.
Ultimately, this debate will long be remembered for how old and frail Biden appeared. The beginning of the evening — the most important part — was actually painful to watch. And it didn’t get much better. He failed to complete thoughts, made awkward and confusing statements and looked lost when not talking. It was clear almost immediately that Biden simply wasn’t capable of a strong debate performance. At least not on Thursday night.
Expectations for his performance were low, but he still failed to meet them.
Polls regularly show the president’s age and mental acuity are top concerns for voters. On the biggest of stages, he showed those worries are well-founded. This debate served as a true kickoff for the fall election, and people just tuning into this race will likely be shaken by how diminished the president seemed.