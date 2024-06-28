Opinion

Donald Trump may not have ‘won’ the presidential debate. But Biden lost.

Debates have been shown to have very little impact on election outcomes, but this one may test that trend.

By  Brendan Buck

Brendan Buck

Brendan Buck is an NBC News and MSNBC political analyst. He was previously counselor to former House Speaker Paul Ryan and press secretary to former House Speaker John Boehner.