Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Opinion

Why the timing of the DOJ’s Jerome Powell investigation is so baffling

The Justice Department's investigation in the Federal Reserve Chair is as ham-fisted as it is unprecedented.

‘Insanity’: Justice Department takes aim at the Federal Reserve over Trump’s grudge with Powell January 12, 2026 / 11:09
By  Hayes Brown
Hayes Brown

Hayes Brown

Hayes Brown is a writer and editor for MS NOW Daily.