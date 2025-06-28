Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Opinion

Jeanine Pirro used to be a prosecutor. Trump will make her a weapon.

Trump’s nomination of Pirro to serve as U.S. attorney for the District of Columbia is in some ways preferable to Ed Martin, his first choice. But both are devastating.

‘The people’s lawyer, not the president’s lawyer’: DOJ vet after Trump picks former Fox host Jeanine Pirro May 8, 2025 / 04:43
By  Barbara McQuade

Barbara McQuade

Barbara McQuade is a former Michigan U.S. attorney and legal analyst.