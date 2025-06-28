Jeanine Pirro used to be a prosecutor. Trump will make her a weapon.

Only in the Trump administration could the appointment of a Fox News host to a high-level law enforcement position be seen as an improvement.
And yet, President Donald Trump’s nomination of Jeanine Pirro to serve as U.S. attorney for the District of Columbia is in some ways preferable to Ed Martin, his (failed) first choice. Martin was an election denier who supported the “Stop the Steal” movement and provided legal representation to some of the defendants charged in the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol attack. Trump appointed him interim U.S. attorney for D.C. in January. Martin proceeded to fire and demote prosecutors who worked on cases involving Jan. 6 defendants. His aggressive use of the social media platform X suggested a prosecutor more bent on retribution and culture wars than on law and order. Martin sent official letters demanding answers from Democratic politicians for their statements about Trump and targeted Georgetown University Law Center for its commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion.
When it became clear that Martin would fail to garner enough votes for confirmation in even a GOP-led Senate because of his role in the events of Jan. 6, Trump withdrew the nomination. Martin was instead appointed to serve in positions that required no Senate confirmation — pardon attorney and head of the DOJ’s Justice Department’s “Weaponization Working Group” created to investigate special counsel Jack Smith and others who assisted in investigations against Trump.
Trump named Pirro as Martin’s replacement, first on an interim basis and last week to the permanent position. Unlike Martin, Pirro has serious prosecution experience, having served as domestic violence prosecutor before becoming a judge and then district attorney for Westchester County, New York, a position to which she was elected three times. She has not worked as a prosecutor in 20 years, though, stepping down from her position to run for Senate against Hillary Clinton back in 2006.
Nevertheless, Pirro, 73, has plenty of what Trump seems to prize most — loyalty. Pirro’s ex-husband, Albert J. Pirro Jr., previously served as Trump’s lawyer. On Fox News, Pirro has established herself as a reliable supporter, channeling Trump’s combative style. In 2016, she called Trump’s “Access Hollywood” comments “disgusting” but notably said she would still support him. After the 2020 election, Pirro’s show aired false claims alleging election irregularities by Dominion Voting Systems, leading to her inclusion in a defamation lawsuit that resulted in Fox News having to pay a $787 million settlement. She called the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol a political “narrative,” as CNN notes, and demanded investigations into the DOJ and Capitol Police. This unwavering loyalty was rewarded in 2021 when Trump pardoned Albert Pirro, who had been convicted of tax evasion and conspiracy in 2000.