Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Deadline: Legal Blog

From Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace

Economist reacts to DOJ investigating Powell: ‘This is the stuff of tin-pot dictators’ January 12, 2026 / 11:36

Powell probe comes ahead of SCOTUS hearing on Trump’s Federal Reserve firing power

The high court has signaled it wants to protect the Fed’s independence more than that of other federal agencies.

Illustration of Jordan Rubin
By  Jordan Rubin
Illustration of Jordan Rubin

Jordan Rubin

Jordan Rubin is the Deadline: Legal Blog writer. He was a prosecutor for the New York County District Attorney’s Office in Manhattan and is the author of “Bizarro," a book about the secret war on synthetic drugs. Before he joined MS NOW, he was a legal reporter for Bloomberg Law.

Latest Post