White House recasts Trump as a Jan. 6 hero in new anniversary website

On the five-year anniversary of the Capitol insurrection, the White House debuted a new webpage rewriting the reality of that violent and deadly day.

A police office sprays tear gas on a crowd of pro-Trump supporters attempting to enter the Capitol.
Police use tear gas on pro-Trump supporters breaching the Capitol.Lev Radin / Pacific Press and LightRocket via Getty Images
By  Julianne McShane

Julianne McShane is a breaking news reporter for MS NOW.