On the fifth anniversary of the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol, the White House unveiled a new webpage recasting President Donald Trump as a hero and blaming Democrats and Capitol Police for the violence that erupted after Trump beckoned his supporters to Capitol Hill to “fight like hell.”
Many of the claims on the new site — published Tuesday and promoted on social media by White House officials — are false. It repeats, for example, Trump’s claim that the 2020 election was stolen from him by Joe Biden, and says there was “no evidence of armed rebellion or intent to overthrow the government” on Jan. 6.
In fact, dozens of court cases alleging widespread fraud in the 2020 election were thrown out — including by Trump-appointed judges. And while the insurrection was underway, Trump himself asked then-Vice President Mike Pence to shirk his constitutional duty to certify Biden’s electoral win, the former vice president has said. Trump also publicly urged Pence to reject Biden’s election victory, as he did repeatedly on social media.
Trump’s efforts to get Pence to bend to his will were a central part of his 2023 indictment on election interference charges brought by former Special Counsel Jack Smith. The case was derailed after the Supreme Court ruled that Trump’s official actions as president were immune from criminal prosecution.
The White House page also seeks to hold then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., primarily responsible for the events of the day. It features a clip filmed by her daughter, a documentary filmmaker, on Jan. 6, in which Pelosi says, “We did not have any accountability for what was going on there and we should have.” In the clip, Pelosi asks, “Why weren’t the National Guard there to begin with?”
Ian Krager, a spokesperson for Pelosi, said in a statement provided to MS NOW: “Cherry-picked, out-of-context clips do not change the fact that the Speaker of the House is not in charge of the security of the Capitol Complex — on January 6th or any other day of the week. The ongoing attempts to whitewash the deadly insurrection are shameful, unpatriotic, and pathetic.”
A timeline of the events featured on the webpage also claims that Trump was calling for peace as the melee unfolded. In fact, an archive of his social media posts shows Trump was angrily tweeting, including about Pence, throughout the violent ordeal.
White House communications director Steven Cheung trolled MS NOW on Tuesday over its coverage of the new White House Jan. 6 site, tweeting “LOL!” and saying the network “actually fell for our trap in covering the new January 6 page on the White House website.”
While many of the claims on the new webpage are false, some are accurate, if lacking critical context. The page notes, for example, that on his first day back in office last year, Trump “issued sweeping pardons and commutations for the vast majority of January 6 defendants.”