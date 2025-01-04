Opinion

As Trump Avoids Jail, His Promise to Pardon Jan 6 Rioters Carries Echoes of History January 4, 2025 / 10:41

Jan. 6 defendants are asking to attend Trump’s inauguration. Some judges are saying no.

Trump has repeatedly vowed to pardon those charged in the Jan. 6 Capitol attack, calling them “patriots” and “hostages.”

By  Clarissa-Jan Lim

Clarissa-Jan Lim

Clarissa-Jan Lim is a breaking news reporter for MS NOW. She was previously a senior reporter and editor at BuzzFeed News.

